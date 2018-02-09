Justin Bolger fell in love with Star Wars at the age of 3, when his parents put on A New Hope to distract him from a day of misbehavior. He is the Star Wars social media strategist and spends his days talking a galaxy far, far away with fans online. Justin is also the nicest Imperial you’ll ever meet and is more than happy to speak with you about the wonders of the Galactic Empire.
Rebels Revisited: 5 Essential Zeb Orrelios Episodes
February 9, 2018
Rebels Revisited: 5 Essential Hera Syndulla Episodes
February 6, 2018
Rebels Revisited: 5 Essential Kanan Jarrus Episodes
January 30, 2018
Rebels Revisited: 5 Essential Sabine Wren Episodes
January 25, 2018
Rebels Revisited: 5 Essential Ezra Bridger Episodes
January 23, 2018
6 Highlights from the Star Wars Rebels Mid-Season Four Trailer
January 19, 2018
5 Highlights from the Star Wars Rebels Season Four Trailer
September 2, 2017
6 Spectacular Rebel and Resistance Demises
July 5, 2017
Exclusive: Cullen Bunn Talks Marvel’s Darth Maul Series - Plus a First Look at New Variant Covers
January 3, 2017
9 Highlights from the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Trailer
August 12, 2016
Star Wars 101: Bounty Hunters
February 26, 2016
Star Wars 101: Servants of the Dark Side
February 5, 2016
Star Wars 101: The Jedi
January 22, 2016
