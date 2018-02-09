ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Justin Bolger

Justin Bolger fell in love with Star Wars at the age of 3, when his parents put on A New Hope to distract him from a day of misbehavior. He is the Star Wars social media strategist and spends his days talking a galaxy far, far away with fans online. Justin is also the nicest Imperial you’ll ever meet and is more than happy to speak with you about the wonders of the Galactic Empire.

FIRST STAR WARS MEMORY
Reading the original Star Wars Storybook as a kid.
FAVORITE FILM
The Empire Strikes Back
FAVORITE CHARACTER
Palpatine (Darth Sidious)
FAVORITE SCENE
Luke and Obi-Wan viewing Princess Leia's message (the ULTIMATE call to adventure) in A New Hope.
  • {:title=>"Star Wars Rebels", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-rebels"}

    Rebels Revisited: 5 Essential Zeb Orrelios Episodes

    February 9, 2018

    February 9, 2018

    Feb 9

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Rebels", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-rebels"} {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    Rebels Revisited: 5 Essential Hera Syndulla Episodes

    February 6, 2018

    February 6, 2018

    Feb 6

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Rebels", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-rebels"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Rebels Revisited: 5 Essential Kanan Jarrus Episodes

    January 30, 2018

    January 30, 2018

    Jan 30

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Rebels", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-rebels"} {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    Rebels Revisited: 5 Essential Sabine Wren Episodes

    January 25, 2018

    January 25, 2018

    Jan 25

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Rebels", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-rebels"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Rebels Revisited: 5 Essential Ezra Bridger Episodes

    January 23, 2018

    January 23, 2018

    Jan 23

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Rebels", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-rebels"} {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    6 Highlights from the Star Wars Rebels Mid-Season Four Trailer

    January 19, 2018

    January 19, 2018

    Jan 19

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Rebels", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-rebels"}

    5 Highlights from the Star Wars Rebels Season Four Trailer

    September 2, 2017

    September 2, 2017

    Sep 2

  • {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    6 Spectacular Rebel and Resistance Demises

    July 5, 2017

    July 5, 2017

    Jul 5

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Exclusive: Cullen Bunn Talks Marvel’s Darth Maul Series - Plus a First Look at New Variant Covers

    January 3, 2017

    January 3, 2017

    Jan 3

  • {:title=>"Rogue One", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/rogue-one"}

    9 Highlights from the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Trailer

    August 12, 2016

    August 12, 2016

    Aug 12

  • {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Star Wars 101: Bounty Hunters

    February 26, 2016

    February 26, 2016

    Feb 26

  • {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Star Wars 101: Servants of the Dark Side

    February 5, 2016

    February 5, 2016

    Feb 5

  • {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Star Wars 101: The Jedi

    January 22, 2016

    January 22, 2016

    Jan 22

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved