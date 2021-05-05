Andy Weir built a two-decade career as a software engineer until the success of his first published novel, The Martian, allowed him to live out his dream of writing full-time. He is a lifelong space nerd and a devoted hobbyist of such subjects as relativistic physics, orbital mechanics, and the history of manned spaceflight. He also mixes a mean cocktail. He lives in California.
- NEWS + FEATURES
- VIDEO
- FILMS
- SERIES
- GAMES + INTERACTIVE
- DATABANK
- DISNEY+
- More More
ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+
Andy Weir
{:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}
My Favorite Scene: The Classic Clash in the Snow
May 5, 2021
May 5, 2021
May 5
TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved