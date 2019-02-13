ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Amanda Jean Camarillo

Amanda Jean Camarillo is an associate producer for The Star Wars Show. She is a big fan of droids, space waffles, and Loth-cats and spending her time with watching movies, crafting, and visiting Disney parks.

FAVORITE FILM
Empire Strikes Back
FAVORITE CHARACTER
R2-D2
FAVORITE SCENE
Every time R2-D2 saves the day or a porg is on screen
