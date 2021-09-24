Collect, build, and fight in the greatest LEGO Star Wars Battles the galaxy has ever seen! What happens when an Ewok takes on a Tusken Raider? Can a flock of porgs tackle a stormtrooper in a standoff? Could Chewbacca go toe-to-toe with Boba Fett? Who would win in a showdown between Yoda and Darth Vader?
Key Features:
- Lead an army of LEGO Star Wars characters into real-time multiplayer PvP battles in arenas inspired by iconic locations from throughout the galaxy! Collect and upgrade LEGO Star Wars characters, troops, and vehicles and craft formidable light and dark side armies. Build LEGO towers on the battlefield to strategically attack, defend, and capture territory as you push towards the enemy base to claim victory!
- Master Both Sides of the Force – Learn and master the battle techniques of both sides of the Force by discovering unique combinations of units and building your strategies with characters from the entire Star Wars universe.
- Bricks for the Win! – Build LEGO towers on the battlefield to defend your base or advance on the battlefield and capture your opponents’ territory! Discover the different tower types and their advantages – build a Droid Factory for an instant, on-site army, shoot down airborne enemies with a Turbolaser, or bring the heat with a Flame Tower!
- Collect and Upgrade – Discover over 40 units from all eras of the Star Wars universe including vehicles such as AT-ATs, AT-RTs, Y-wings, TIE fighters and characters from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, Star Wars: A New Hope, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and more. Increase your power and level up your troops to take out your enemies.
- Unleash Unique Abilities – Use Darth Vader’s Force Slam to smash enemies into the ground, toss them aside with Luke Skywalker’s Force Push, and discover the other game changing abilities of Yoda, Boba Fett, and more. Support them with the right troops and towers to create an unstoppable army that will leave your enemies in pieces!
- Explore the Galaxy – Battle through the eras in arenas inspired by iconic Star Wars locations including Naboo, Hoth, Scarif, and Geonosis. Discover new units along the way to expand your options in battle.
