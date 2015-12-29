-
Vocal Emulator
A hard-to-come-by example of technology custom made for covert operations, a vocal emulator is a device used by spies to alter their voiceprint to a perfect duplicate of a sample subject. The small sphere records a sample of a target subject's voice, and tiny processors within analyze pitch, frequency, as well as intonation and inflection. The device then sprouts limbs to assist the spy in swallowing the emulator. The rigid tentacle like legs part the way through the throat and past the hyoid bone, to connect directly into the larynx.
Appearances
Dimensions
Diameter: 2.54m