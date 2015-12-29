-
Turtle Tanker
A utilitarian starship pressed into essential if unglamorous duty throughout the galaxy, the Turtle Tank is a hybrid space transport and walker vehicle. The starship has spacious holds that can be partitioned to allow for simultaneous transport of a variety of cargo, including bulk supplies to outland colonists or refuse from industrial worlds to distant dumping grounds. To assist landing on worlds with minimal or no docking facilities, the ship features four all-terrain walker legs. The minimal Turtle Tank control cabin also doubles as an escape pod, and can detach from the main hull of the ship.
Appearances
Dimensions
Height: 26.1m
Length: 38.2m