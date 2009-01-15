-
Tee Watt Kaa
Tee Watt Kaa was a male Lurman from the world Maridun, deep in the Outer Rim. He was the leader of his village and stubbornly pacifist. His white beard and set him apart visually from the rest of the Lurmen in his village. When the Separatists invaded his world, he refused to allow Ahsoka Tano and Commander Rex to assemble a resistance from his people. Some rebelled and did fight, much to Tee Watt Kaa’s dismay. Even though it saved their village, it opened up their world for Republic control.
Appearances
Locations
Maridun
Gender
Male
Dimensions
Height: 1.03m
species