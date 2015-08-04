-
Space Slug
Space slugs are a staple of cantina tales told by pilots, but these monstrous creatures are more than legends, as Han Solo and the crew of the Millennium Falcon discovered while seeking refuge from the Empire in Hoth’s asteroid belt. Han hid his ship in a cave, but became suspicious of his surroundings after the cave turned out to be infested with mynocks, curiously damp, and oddly spongy underfoot. The Corellian had unwittingly flown down the gullet of a massive space slug, which tried to devour the Falcon as the ship fled.
