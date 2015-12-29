-
Sith Speeder
A pared-down crescent-shaped conveyance, Darth Maul's Sith Speeder was a very utilitarian craft stripped of all non-essential features to deliver the swiftest speeds possible. Deployed from the Sith Infiltrator, Maul's speeder bike traversed distances across land when use of his starship was deemed unnecessary. When searching for the escaped Queen Amidala of the Naboo, Maul used the Sith Speeder to soar towards the Queen's starship on Tatooine. He lept from the moving vehicle and immediately engaged in a duel with Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn.
Appearances
Affiliations
Dimensions
Length: 1.65m