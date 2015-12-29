-
Rugosa
A neutral moon not far from Toydaria, Rugosa was the intended rendezvous point for Jedi Master Yoda and King Katuunko of the Toydarians during the Clone Wars. There, they were to negotiate a treaty that would transform Toydaria into a key Republic outpost in Hutt Space. Unfortunately, Separatist spies intercepted word of the meeting, and Confederacy warships ambushed Yoda's vessel en route to Rugosa. Yoda survived the attack, reaching Rugosa's surface, and cemented the alliance with the Toydarians.
Appearances
Climate
-
Temperate
Terrain
-
Caverns