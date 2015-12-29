ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

    A capable physician, Rig Nema served in the Jedi Temple on Coruscant during the last years of the Clone Wars, where her knowledge of biology and the Force helped her diagnose physical, mental and spiritual ailments. She examined Yoda after he reported hearing the voice of Qui-Gon Jinn, and supervised the Jedi Master’s participation in a dangerous procedure intended to induce meditation. The treatment was intended to discover the source of the voices Yoda had been hearing.

