Rey's Quarterstaff
Like nearly everything she owns, Rey’s quarterstaff is salvage from the wreckage that litters Jakku. Self-defense is a must for a Jakku scavenger, and Rey has won respect for her skills with her staff and her willingness to use it if crossed or threatened. That’s a lesson Unkar Plutt’s thugs discover the hard way when the junk boss orders them to take BB-8 from Rey. Rey’s years of practice at hand-to-hand fighting serves her well when she’s forced to use a lightsaber in combat.