  • Republic Tugboat

    databank

    Republic Tugboat

    To assist ponderous vessels maneuver through the confines of orbital docks and busy transit corridors, the Republic and other agencies employed specialized tugboats equipped with powerful tractor beams. These force projectors could change and control the vectors of starships many times the size of the tugboat. Sturdily built utility craft, Republic tugboats could also double as emergency vehicles, equipped with firefighting gear and salvage scanners to help sort debris in the event of a catastrophic explosion or collision, and sift the wreckage for any survivors.

Appearances
Affiliations
Dimensions
  • Length: 32.27m

