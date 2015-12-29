-
Republic Frigate
Part of the Galactic Republic fleet during the Clone Wars, the Republic frigate is a converted diplomatic cruiser ready for combat. Battle armor and laser turrets adorn its hull, giving what was once a peaceful vessel that ferried ambassadors some necessary teeth for combat. Its trio of massive sublight engines give the small craft swift performance, but it is easily outgunned by the larger, dedicated combat craft employed by both the Republic and Separatist Alliance.
Length: 138.55m