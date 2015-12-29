-
Republic Attack Shuttle
Republic attack shuttles serve multiple functions during the Clone Wars. Its roomy interior lined with benches make it well suited as a troop transport, launching from cruisers to travel the interplanetary distances that Republic attack gunships cannot. As the dangers to the Republic's officials grew during the Clone Wars, the attack shuttle was increasingly pressed into service as a principal transport for Republic officers, Senators and Jedi Knights. The transport is well armed with ball-mounted swivel laser cannons that flank the ship's forward snout, as well as fixed laser cannon emplacements along the wing joints.
Appearances
Affiliations
Dimensions
Length: 18.9m
Height: 24.34m