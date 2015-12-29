-
Raydonia
A small, easily overlooked world in the Outer Rim Territories, Raydonia was the site of a settlement that required supplies from regularly scheduled transport ships. The colonists had the misfortune of being relatively close to Dathomir, where an evil was reborn. Darth Maul wanted to draw the attention of the Jedi, and to do so, he wiped out the colony with the viciousness of a Sith Lord. Obi-Wan Kenobi voyaged to the ruined settlement to stop Maul's swath of destruction.
Appearances
Climate
-
Temperate
Terrain
-
Forests