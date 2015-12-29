-
Quadjumper
Quadjumpers are vital to the operations of orbital transfer yards, where these powerful little craft lock on to freight containers and ferry them to new locations as directed by a yard boss. Their power and maneuverability make them ideal candidates to be customized as smuggling ships and exploration craft. Rey and Finn planned to escape Jakku on a quadjumper, but had to think again when the First Order’s TIE fighters blew the one they were eyeing to bits.
Appearances
Dimensions
Length: 7.98m