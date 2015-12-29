ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

  • Quadjumper

    databank

    Quadjumper

    Quadjumpers are vital to the operations of orbital transfer yards, where these powerful little craft lock on to freight containers and ferry them to new locations as directed by a yard boss. Their power and maneuverability make them ideal candidates to be customized as smuggling ships and exploration craft. Rey and Finn planned to escape Jakku on a quadjumper, but had to think again when the First Order’s TIE fighters blew the one they were eyeing to bits.

Appearances
Dimensions
  • Length: 7.98m

