Pirate Saucer Mothership
Employed by Weequay pirates, these immense saucer craft are an imposing, unsettling design to encounter in the space lanes. Spinning about a central axis, the saucer design presents a challenging target, as no obvious weak-spots mar the ship's uniform surface. A distributed power and propulsion system means the saucer ship has no true forward or aft facing, which the pirates use to great advantage to confound prey vessels unsure of which direction to flee. Optimized for space engagements, the saucership can make planet-fall thanks to eight landing struts and a lengthy boarding ramp, though these ships usually remain in orbit and rely on smaller barges or rapier saucers to shuttle booty back to a pirate's lair.
Diameter: 376.29m