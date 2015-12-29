ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

  • Otomok Medallion

    databank

    Otomok Medallion

    Rose Tico and her sister Paige wear twin medallions stylized to look like a snowgrape leaf, the emblem of the devastated Otomok system they call home. The medallions are made of Haysian smelt, an incredibly efficient conductor.

Show More Loading...
Appearances

TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved