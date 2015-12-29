-
Otomok Medallion
Rose Tico and her sister Paige wear twin medallions stylized to look like a snowgrape leaf, the emblem of the devastated Otomok system they call home. The medallions are made of Haysian smelt, an incredibly efficient conductor.
