Oba Diah's Moon
During the Clone Wars, the Jedi received a distress signal on Coruscant from a long-lost ship – the Jedi shuttle belonging to Sifo-Dyas, who’d died more than a decade earlier. Plo Koon and a detachment of clone troopers tracked the signal to a bleak moon orbiting Oba Diah, searching through howling dust storms until they found the wreckage. Inside the shattered shuttle, Plo found Sifo-Dyas’s lightsaber. This clue would lead the Jedi into a web of deceit involving the Pyke Syndicate, the Kaminoans, the clone armies of the Republic and the hidden Dark Lord of the Sith.
