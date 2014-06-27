-
Nikto (Green)
Green-skinned Nikto (a.k.a. Kadas’sa’Nikto), a subspecies from Kintan, shared many traits with the Kajain’sa’Nikto (red Nikto): scaly skin, black eyes, and symmetrical horns, the latter of which would often decorate their faces. Green Nikto were also seen across the galaxy, and much like the red Nikto, were well acclimated to desert climates, as evidenced by their presence on Tatooine. One notable green Nikto was Klaatu, an inveterate gambler and henchman of Jabba the Hutt.
Appearances
Locations
Kintan