Nhego Roolan
It has recently come to light that Nhego Roolan's mysterious past intersected with that of Kada Jahr, and more interestingly, with that of her father Arann. While Arann's death remains a puzzle, some signs point to Nhego and Arran's past partnership in a large smuggling operation. Nhego is a dark and brooding individual, and often hard to track down. His interests lie mostly in personal acquisition of power and credits, but is sometimes found provoking small forces of the Rebel Alliance or the Empire into battle, or attempting to manipulate Kada into joining him.
Gender
Male
species
Aqualish
Weapons