Letta Turmond
Hardened by a life in the working class levels of Coruscant, Letta Turmond had a jaundiced view of the Jedi Order and the leadership of the Galactic Republic. Her husband, Jackar Bowmani, was a technician who worked in the Jedi Temple, and devoted his life to supporting the Order. With the outbreak of the Clone Wars, Bowmani's expertise was used to arm Republic gunships, and it galled Letta to see what was once an institution of peace and justice transformed into an instrument of war. She became an activist opposed to the Jedi involvement of the war, but her beliefs were so radical that they crossed the line into terrorism.
