-
Ketsu Onyo
Ketsu Onyo was an old friend of the rebel Sabine, with both attending and escaping the Imperial Academy together. But they eventually took different paths. Ketsu became a bounty hunter, contracting with the Black Sun syndicate. During one job to recover a droid courier, she once again encountered Sabine, who looked to bring the droid to the rebellion. Their meeting was tense, but they put their differences aside to survive an attack from the Empire. In the end, Ketsu rejected an offer to join the rebellion -- for the time being.
Appearances
Affiliations
Gender
-
Female
Vehicles
Weapons