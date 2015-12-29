-
Kadavo
A world of stark, jagged terrain, Kadavo is pitted with massive volcanic caldera -- most are dormant, but a few are active. Suspended from the rim of a gaping crater was one of the principal Zygerrian labor processing facilities. Capable of holding millions, the giant structure is suspended directly over a seemingly bottomless maw that cut deep into the planet's crust. The thousands of colonists of Kiros were held prisoner within the facility, toiling over ore processing for the betterment of the Zygerrian Slave Empire.
Appearances
Climate
Cold
Terrain
Volcanoes