ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

  • Johhar Kessen

    databank

    Johhar Kessen

    Ex-senator Johhar Kessen, hails from the forested planet of Dandoran, in the Doran system. While not having been a very politically impactful planet, it's hub of gambling and smuggling offered Kessen the unique opportunity of creating a vast network of contacts and influence throughout the galaxy's seedy underground. Known to be quite over confident and even a bit of a chauvinist in his dealings with his associates, Johhar is often preoccupied with big game hunting. He owns a rifle that he's named "Karina."

Show More Loading...
Locations
Gender
  • Male
species
  • Human
Weapons

TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved