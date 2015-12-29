-
Jennica Pierce
Before the Battle of Yavin, Jennica was a moisture farmer on Tatooine but the Empire's search for two droids destroyed both her family and her farm. Seeking justice, Jennica joined the Rebel Alliance as a special forces agent serving on Tatooine. With the help of a Jawa associate named Kekit, she has knowledge of threats to the Rebellion on Tatooine, including information about Jabba the Hutt's operations. As the Galactic Civil War broadens, she is pulled into the conflict.
