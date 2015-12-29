-
Goazon Badlands
A region of broken land and low hills on Jakku, the Goazon Badlands lies between Niima Outpost to the east and Kelvin Ravine to the west, and is bounded to the north and south by the Sinking Fields and Carbon Ridge, respectively. A trail known as the Pilgrim’s Road leads across the badlands. The Goazon is a harsh, forbidding place, with little vegetation or water. The scavenger Rey lived in a toppled AT-AT in the Goazon, not far from the Graveyard of Ships.
Desert
Deserts