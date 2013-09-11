-
Gha Nachkt
Gha Nachkt was an out-of-shape Trandoshan male who operated as a salvage ship captain during the Clone Wars era. He was hovering around the Bothawui in his salvage freighter Vulture’s Claw when a battle between the Republic and Separatist Alliance occurred, which allowed him to capture Artoo-Detoo. During that battle, some of the debris he picked up included the remains of Anakin Skywalker’s Jedi Starfighter and his droid, R2-D2. Knowing the astromech droid would be full of useful intelligence for the Separatists, he arranged to sell the droid to General Grievous. After performing an autopsy on the droid and finding far more secret Republic information than he expected, he tried extorting the droid general for more money.
Appearances
Locations
-
Trandosha
-
Bothawui
Gender
-
Male
Dimensions
-
Height: 1.75m
species
Vehicles
-
The Vulture’s Claw
Weapons
-
IG Assassin droids