Force Planet
Not marked on any star map and not recognized with any specific name, the Force planet is a mystical world and the foundation of life itself. It is the birthplace of the midi-chlorians, microscopic organisms that connect the living Force to the cosmic Force. Surrounded by a bright nebula, the Force planet is a barren place, featuring only luminescent geysers that shoot energy from deep within the world. Several islands hover above the surface, each teeming with plant life and strong with the Force.
Temperate
Deserts
Jungles
History
FALL OF THE REPUBLIC
Yoda, on a journey of self-discovery and training, traveled to the Force planet under the guidance of Qui-Gon Jinn. There, the Jedi Master found the five Force priestesses who began his education in spiritual immortality, making Yoda face a dark side version of himself and encounter visions of elusive truths.