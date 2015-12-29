-
Doctor Gubacher
A researcher and engineer serving the Jedi Council, Doctor Gubacher was tasked with ensuring the droids attached to the Jedi Order were kept in optimum operational condition. With the outbreak of the Clone Wars, Gubacher was given special assignment to modify the droids for specific missions. The manic Parwan scientist developed the modifications required by the droids of D-Squad to carry out their mission to capture a vital Separatist encryption module.
Appearances
Affiliations
Gender
-
Male
species
-
Parwan