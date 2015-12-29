-
Dex's Diner
Located on the streets of Coco Town, a dilapidated industrial area on the city-planet of Coruscant, is a quaint and outdated eatery known simply as Dex's Diner. Here, hard-working laborers come for a quick and home-style meal or a cup of freshly brewed Jawa juice or ardees, and idly chatter about local politics, sports, or current events. Serving the patrons were a pair of regular waitresses, the whirring and wheeled WA-7, and her organic and freckled partner, Hermione Bagwa. The food comes courtesy of cook and proprietor, Dexter Jettster, a hulking alien with a multitude of past careers and life experiences.