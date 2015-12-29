ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

    On the planet Anaxes, the Separatist army operates a specialized cyber center, where a mysterious algorithm seems to have cracked the code to allow battle droids to gain the upper hand on clone troopers on the battlefield.

