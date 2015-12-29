ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

    Controller LT-319, outfitted with Lobot-tech headgear, was the lead intelligence officer aboard the Imperial listener ship near Killun Station. Ambitious and scheming, Controller LT-319 was eager to impress Grand Admiral Thrawn, and reprogrammed Chopper in an effort to discover the location of the rebel base. The plan would backfire, however, when Hera Syndulla restored her droid's original programming and reversed the feed, destroying the listener ship and Controller LT-319 in the process.

