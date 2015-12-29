ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

  • Captain Bragg

    databank

    Captain Bragg

    Imperial enforcer Captain Bragg takes great pride in bringing order to the galaxy in the early days of the Empire. On Raxus, Bragg is instrumental in securing local support for the Empire's occupation through any means necessary.

Show More Loading...
Appearances

TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved