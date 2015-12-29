-
BNI-393
A wide-eyed LEP servant droid, BNI-393 was one of the survivors of a Separatist plot that saw the shipjacking of a Jedi cruiser and its transformation into an explosive weapon. In the conquering of the ship, Bunny's master was killed, leaving the shy yet helpful little droid alone. She connected with several other survivors, and avoided battle droid patrols that scoured the corridors of the cruiser. Bunny connected with R2-D2 and the droids of D-Squad, and was instrumental in helping defuse the Separatist plot.
Appearances
Affiliations
Dimensions
-
Height: 1.26m
droid
-
LEP Servant Droid