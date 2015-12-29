-
Blixus
A horrific half-shelled monstrosity, the blixus is a rare beast that is regarded a prize to most collectors, as long as they are able to void the reach of its deadly tentacles.The blixus is coated with an articulated carapace, and hard chitin covers its six pick-like legs. Its well-muscled underbelly conceals a ghastly gash of a mouth filled with sharp teeth, and a pair of pincer-tipped graspers. Its most terrifying feature, though, are the five sinewy tentacles that terminate in sucker-lined grasping pads.
Appearances
Dimensions
-
Height: 6.48m
-
Width: 5.67m
-
Length: 13.33m