Star Wars Rebels - Kanan and Fenn Rau Audio Cue
Listen to a full track from Star Wars Rebels “The Protector of Concord Dawn" by Kevin Kiner.
"The Protector of Concord Dawn" Episode Guide | Star Wars Rebels
Looking to secure a new hyperspace route to Lothal, the rebels head to the Mandalorian-controlled Concord Dawn to negotiate safe passage for their fleet. The warrior Protectors of the system prove to be less than welcoming, however, and it’s up to Kanan and Sabine to turn this group into friends…or enemies.