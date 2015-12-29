Lydia Kang

Lydia Kang is the author of the short story Right-Hand Man in the anthology From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back, as well as the forthcoming Cataclysm in Phase II of the High Republic. She is also the author of historical fiction (Opium and Absinthe; The Half-Life of Ruby Fielding), young adult novels (Toxic, The November Girl), and co-author of medical nonfiction (Quackery: A Brief History of the Worst Ways to Cure Everything). When she’s not writing books, she is taking care of non-Jedi patients as an Assistant Professor of Internal Medicine. She lives in the Midwest with her family and two dogs, one of which looks exactly like an Ewok.