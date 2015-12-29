Claudia Gray

Claudia Gray is the author of Star Wars: Master & Apprentice, Star Wars: Leia, Princess of Alderaan, Star Wars: Bloodline, and Star Wars: Lost Stars. Her other books include Defy the Stars and the Evernight, Spellcaster, and Firebrand series. She has worked as a lawyer, a journalist, a disc jockey, and a particularly ineffective waitress. Her lifelong interests include old houses, classic movies, vintage style, and history. She lives in New Orleans.