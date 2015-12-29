Charles Soule

Charles Soule is a New York Times bestselling, Eisner Award-nominated writer, who has been working in comics, novels, film, television, and gaming for over a decade. He has written for Marvel, DC, and others, including lengthy runs on signature titles such as Daredevil and Swamp Thing. In the Star Wars universe, he authored the limited series comics Lando and Obi-Wan & Anakin, as well as the bestselling Darth Vader and Poe Dameron ongoing titles, and the miniseries The Rise of Kylo Ren.



Favorite Star Wars film: Ask me tomorrow and you’ll get a different answer, but today it’s Return of the Jedi

Favorite Star Wars character: The great, exalted Emperor Sheev Palpatine

Favorite Star Wars scene: The throne room confrontation at the end of Episode VI. (Very unfair to ask for just one!)



