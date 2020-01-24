Bobby Moynihan is in production on the Untitled Mayor Project from Tina Fey and Robert Carlock for NBC, co-starring opposite Ted Danson and Holly Hunter. As a longtime cast member on Saturday Night Live for nine seasons, Moynihan originated beloved characters such as Drunk Uncle and co-wrote the popular David S. Pumpkins sketch starring Tom Hanks -- which spawned an annual Halloween animated special. Moynihan’s other television credits include Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Documentary Now!, Drunk History, The Simpsons, Girls, Portlandia, and Me, Myself & I. His voiceover credits range from Panda on the Cartoon Network animated series We Bare Bears, to Louie on DuckTales, and Orka on Stars Wars Resistance, both for DisneyXD, as well as on film in Pixar’s Inside Out and Monsters University and others.