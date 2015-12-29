Star Wars Stickers

Awaken your iMessages with this exclusive animated Star Wars sticker pack! Express yourself with iconic Star Wars imagery that you can place anywhere in your iMessages.
Key Features:
- SEND dynamic and animated stickers in chat
- PLACE stickers anywhere on your iMessages
- CUSTOMIZE your photos with stickers in chat
- LAYER stickers over each other, in chat, and on photos
- SCALE & ROTATE stickers
Stickers Include:
- BB-8 -- thumbs up/lighter
- Kylo Ren – slashing lightsaber
- Luke Skywalker – “No!”
- Obi-Wan Kenobi – Jedi mind trick
- Death Star -- explosion
- Rey -- powerful
- C-3PO – “Oh my!”
- R2-D2 – getting directions
- Lando Calrissian -- wink
- Princess Leia -- holographic message
- Darth Vader – Force choke
- Salacious Crumb -- LOL
- Princess Leia – “I love you.”
- Han Solo – “I know.”
- Millennium Falcon – on my way
- Finn – stressed
- Stormtrooper helmet (prop)
- Rebel pilot helmet (prop)
- BB-8 -- sad
- X-wing/TIE fighter -- battle
- Han & Chewie -- BFFs
