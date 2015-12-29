STAR WARS ON DISNEY+

Star Wars Stickers

Awaken your iMessages with this exclusive animated Star Wars sticker pack! Express yourself with iconic Star Wars imagery that you can place anywhere in your iMessages.

Key Features:

  • SEND dynamic and animated stickers in chat
  • PLACE stickers anywhere on your iMessages
  • CUSTOMIZE your photos with stickers in chat
  • LAYER stickers over each other, in chat, and on photos
  • SCALE & ROTATE stickers


Stickers Include:

  1. BB-8 -- thumbs up/lighter
  2. Kylo Ren – slashing lightsaber
  3. Luke Skywalker – “No!”
  4. Obi-Wan Kenobi – Jedi mind trick
  5. Death Star -- explosion
  6. Rey -- powerful
  7. C-3PO – “Oh my!”
  8. R2-D2 – getting directions
  9. Lando Calrissian -- wink
  10. Princess Leia -- holographic message
  11. Darth Vader – Force choke
  12. Salacious Crumb -- LOL
  13. Princess Leia – “I love you.”
  14. Han Solo – “I know.”
  15. Millennium Falcon – on my way
  16. Finn – stressed
  17. Stormtrooper helmet (prop)
  18. Rebel pilot helmet (prop)
  19. BB-8 -- sad
  20. X-wing/TIE fighter -- battle
  21. Han & Chewie -- BFFs

http://disneyprivacycenter.com/

http://disneytermsofuse.com/

Screenshots

Star Wars Stickers Gallery

  • Images

TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved