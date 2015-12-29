- NEWS + FEATURES
LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga
Experience the epic adventures of Star Wars Episodes I – VI, through the fun and whimsical world of LEGO. Play as over 120 Star Wars characters like Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, and more! Will you succumb to the dark side of the Force or become a Jedi Knight? Find your destiny.
