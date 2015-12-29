"Kinect Star Wars" brings Star Wars to life like never before. Harnessing the controller-free power of Kinect for Xbox 360, "Kinect Star Wars" allows fans to physically hone their Jedi skills, wield the power of the Force in their hands, pilot iconic starships and vehicles, rampage as a vicious rancor monster or even dance with iconic Star Wars characters. Using full body motions, players can live out the ultimate Star Wars fantasy to use the Force, battle with a lightsaber and more -- no controller required.