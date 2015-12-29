-
Xanwan
Working freight dispatch on Ferrix makes Xanwan the man to see for shipping cargo or passing along messages through his communications console. Xanwan, or Xan for short, often spends his days arguing with his cranky co-worker, Granik.
Working freight dispatch on Ferrix makes Xanwan the man to see for shipping cargo or passing along messages through his communications console. Xanwan, or Xan for short, often spends his days arguing with his cranky co-worker, Granik.
TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved