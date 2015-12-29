-
wupiupi
There are some corners of the galaxy where neither Republic nor Imperial credits are welcome as accepted currency. On Tatooine, the Hutt Clan prefers lower-value transactions that can be made with wupiupi, a form of coin, and trugut.
There are some corners of the galaxy where neither Republic nor Imperial credits are welcome as accepted currency. On Tatooine, the Hutt Clan prefers lower-value transactions that can be made with wupiupi, a form of coin, and trugut.
TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved