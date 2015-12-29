ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

    There are some corners of the galaxy where neither Republic nor Imperial credits are welcome as accepted currency. On Tatooine, the Hutt Clan prefers lower-value transactions that can be made with wupiupi, a form of coin, and trugut.

