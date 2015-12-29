-
Varko Grey
Varko Grey started his career as a police officer on Parkella, fighting to keep order in the face of corruption and injustice. In time he joined up as an Imperial TIE pilot, seeing the Empire as the only hope for a chaotic galaxy. Beating the odds to survive battle after battle — much to the relief of his husband Emory — Grey’s skills and experience eventually earned him a promotion to Titan Leader. Over the years, Grey has wrestled internally with the Empire's methods, but he's seen too many TIE pilots sacrifice their lives for Imperial ideals to reject them now.