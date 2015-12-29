Trexler Marauder

ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

    The Trexler 906 Armored Marauder is the more combat-ready upgrade of the standard Imperial Troop Transport, featuring thicker armor and more potent weapons. Inside its armored shell, stormtroopers stand ready to deploy into battle.

