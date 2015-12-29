-
Terisa Kerrill
Terisa Kerrill lived as a starving orphan on the streets of Coruscant, until the Empire gave her a life of honor and purpose among the stars. From her beginnings as a gifted TIE pilot, Terisa has always seen Imperial military service as a path to a better life, and an opportunity to cleanse the last traces of the old Republic’s decadence and corruption. Though young, Terisa shows a natural talent for command, and her unshakeable loyalty means she will defend the Empire to the last.